Fr. Miller marks 50th anniversary

Father Greg Miller, OSB, who was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Davenport and served there many years, is celebrating his golden jubilee this year. He graduated with a Master of Divinity from Saint John’s Seminary in Collegeville, Minnesota. Bishop Gerald O’Keefe ordained him May 26, 1973 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

Father Miller served at St. Mary Parish-Fort Madison, St. Mary of the Visitation Parish-Ottumwa, St. Mary Parish-West Point, Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission-Muscatine, St. Mary Parish-Lone Tree, Mercy Hospital-Davenport, St. Joseph Parish-Davenport, St. Mary Parish-Davenport, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics-Iowa City and St. Alphonsus Parish-Mount Pleasant.

After a long discernment, he transferred his vows to Saint John’s Abbey-Collegeville in 1996 where he served as field education director for the School of Theology–Seminary. He also served in Minnesota parishes as associate pastor in Cold Spring, pastor of St. Joseph-St. Joseph, associate pastor of Ascension Church-Minneapolis and pastor of the Collegeville and Avon parishes. Now he is faculty resident at St. John University and sacramental minister for the Harvest of Hope Catholic Community.

The “universal call to holiness has underlined my ministry as I have participated in empowering lay leadership and collaborated with them in giving direction to their parishes,” he said.