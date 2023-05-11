DeWitt Eagle Scout wins award

DEWITT — Eagle Scout Robert Burken, a member of St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt, recently won the Arthur M. and Berdena King Eagle Scout Contest for the state of Iowa. He is the first winner from the 13-county Illowa council, officials said.

The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) host the annual contest. In order to be considered for the award, the Eagle scout must submit a 500-word essay on democracy/freedom, provide four generations of their lineage, show leadership, and must have been active in their unit. Participation in high adventure outings such as trips to Philmont and the Boundary Waters, as well as merit badges earned are also considered.

The 18-year-old high school student wrote about the people who were important to the Boston Tea Party, including Paul Revere, Samuel Adams and John Adams. “It was a key event leading up to the American Revolution and helped to galvanize the colonial fight for independence from Great Britain,” he wrote in the opening paragraph. “The event was organized and carried out by a group of colonists known as the Sons of Liberty, who were opposed to the Tea Act of 1773, which imposed new taxes on tea imported to the colonies.”

When Burken learned of his placement in the state-level contest via email, his reaction was “a mix of shock and joy.” SAR member Ryan Yoder presented Burken with a trophy and a $500 check at Scouts BSA Troop 29’s Court of Honor in March.