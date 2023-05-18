Christian Experience Weekend inspired new All Saints Catholic School principal

By Anne Marie Amacher

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A Christian Experience Weekend last November changed Mindy Altman’s relationship with God. “The weekend was literally the start of my ‘new life’ and I truly felt like I was finally 100% on God’s path for me. The last day of the retreat, we were challenged to find ways to share our faith with others,” said Altman, who becomes principal of All Saints Catholic School July 1.

“Over the course of the last seven months, I would attend church and wonder how I could share my faith with others; nothing felt ‘right.’ One of my best friends reached out to me and told me about the principal opening at All Saints Catholic School. She told me she thought I would be a great fit for All Saints. So I prayed. I asked God to help reveal his plan for me. Something in my heart was telling me that my passion for education and my love of God might just be the perfect way for me to share my faith and make a difference in students’ lives.”

Altman said when she spoke with Lynne Devaney, diocesan Superintendent of Schools, she felt like she was speaking with a great friend. “She truly made me feel like my knowledge of education and best practices could positively impact All Saints.” Altman then did the rosary walk outside of Holy Family Church. “I prayed again asking for God’s help to show me what my next steps in life would be.” When she received a phone call offering her the principal’s position after her second interview, “I was full of excitement, pride and peace because I knew that it’s exactly where I’m supposed to be this next school year.”

Her own children attended a Catholic elementary school in Maquoketa and she loved the sense of belonging the school conveyed. At All Saints, “I truly hope to lead in a way that continues to promote this feeling of belonging not only for the teachers and staff, but for all students and their parents.”

Having taught social studies and sociology, she said she appreciates the diversity at All Saints. “I can’t wait to find ways to highlight and celebrate the unique cultures and ethnicities the students at All Saints bring with them to school.”

She attributes her love for education to her father Gary Altman, who taught and coached at Bettendorf High School, was athletic director at Burlington High School and finished his education career at Pleasant Valley High School. “I watched him make a real difference in the lives of his students and players,” she said. “The respect that my dad’s former players and students have for him helped show me how powerful being a good role model is. I saw the power that educators have to make a real difference in the lives of every single kid they came into contact with.”

Currently, Mindy Altman serves as an instructional coach in the Maquoketa Community School District.

She earned her BA in secondary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa. Previously she served as a middle school and high school social studies teacher and athletic coach, working in Burlington Community Schools, Central DeWitt Community Schools and Maquoketa Community Schools. She also served at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in Bettendorf as an induction coach of first- and second-year teachers. She has three children — Olivia (17), Emery (14) and Hudson (12).

“I think Mindy will bring a wealth of experience across grade levels, as well as a lot of knowledge from her career in public schools, particularly as an instructional coach,” said Father Thom Hennen, pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral. “I like how student-focused she was in her interview, and therefore also how teacher-focused, wanting to support and build them up so that our students have the best learning experience possible. I also liked to see that she views this opportunity as a calling that combines her passion for education with her Catholic faith.”

Altman said, “This position truly offers the best of everything I am passionate about, and I am so excited to begin my journey of building relationships with the staff and families of All Saints Catholic School.”