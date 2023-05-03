Calendar of Events

Some events may be in order by group type

Through June 11

Davenport — “Life Eternal: Reflections on the Biblical Notions of Heaven” Bible study takes place Sundays after the 9 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the lower level meeting area. Light breakfast served. Watch lessons of the week on video and then share and reflect on discussion questions. Catholics from all parishes are invited. For more information contact Colleen Goebel at colleengoebel@outlook.com or call (563) 551-2727.

May 4

Charlotte — The Tribunal staff of the Diocese of Davenport is planning an open forum on marriage, divorce and annulment for May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Assumption and St. Patrick Parish basement. Bring questions and learn what the Church teaches about marriage, divorce and the healing ministry of annulment. No reservation required.

For questions, contact Beth Blough, tribunal auditor at (563) 888-4236.

May 6

Davenport — One Human Family of the QCA is hosting a symposium, “Happiness in a Difficult World,” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Scott Community College Urban Center, 101 W. Second St. For more information on this free seminar, go to www.onehumanfamilyqca.

com or call (563) 343-8936.

May 11

North English — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its annual tea and salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Wood carver Linda Langenberg will give a presentation.

May 13

Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center is hosting a fundraiser, Hike for Life, at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a “super hero” kids’ run for youths ages 10 and under at 9 a.m. and a hike step-off and breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges and earn prizes. Register or donate at https://tinyurl.com/4wenbte7.

May 14

Davenport — Columbus Club is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch at its location on 35th Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Offerings include eggs, omelets, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, potatoes, carved ham, carved roast beef, waffles, fruit pastries and muffins. Cost is $18 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. For more information call (563) 514-8002 or (563) 391-1532.

May 15

Davenport — The Pathways to the Divine series will continue with a discussion on the Baha’i Faith from 6-8 p.m. at Eastern Iowa Community College, 101 W. Third St., rooms 116-117. A zoom option is available. A free will offering will be accepted. This series honors the differences among faiths while emphasizing similarities. Contact Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat for more information at olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

May 15-19

Rock Island, Ill. — Benet House Retreat Center is hosting a five-day guided retreat with Lorene Knobbe. For more information and pricing call (309) 283-2108, email retreats@

smmsisters.org or go to www.smmsisters.org/retreats.

May 16

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a Blue Mass honoring personnel in law enforcement, fire, medic, corrections and dispatch at 5:30 p.m. A reception in Denning Hall will follow. People of all faiths are welcome.

May 20

Mount Pleasant — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a “Fun Run/Walk to End Arthritis” at 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Walk 5K or 1K. Live music and food trucks will be available before, during and after the run. Register early to ensure T-shirt size at www.mtpstalphonsus.org. Funds raised go to the Iowa Arthritis Foundation; St. Alphonsus is the patron saint of arthritis.

June 16

Davenport — The Red Dinner Sacred Heart Cathedral Celebration starts at 4 p.m. with Mass at the cathedral. Drinks are served at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University. Cost is $60 per person or $480 per table before May 25. After that date, the cost goes up $5 per person. Reserve tickets online at shcdavenport.org, call (563) 324-3257 or look for a form in next week’s Catholic Messenger.

ONGOING

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting an April book study of “Dignity and Justice: Welcoming the Stranger at the Border,” by Linda Dankin-Grimm Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. The upcoming May book study will focus on “Made in the USA: The Sex Trafficking of America’s Children’’ by Alisa Jordheim. Contact Nancy Stone with questions at

nancjstone52@gmail.com