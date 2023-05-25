Appointments – July 1, 2023

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rev. Terrill J. Ball, relieved of present assignment as chaplain at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, and assigned as chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, and Director of Seminarians and Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, appointed as Dean of the Burlington Deanery.
Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton, appointed as Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery.
Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz, assigned as Director of the Recently Ordained Program for the Diocese of Davenport.

 

Thomas Zinkula
Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery
Chancellor

