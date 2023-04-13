Letter to the editor: Hoops and dreams

To the Editor:

Thank you Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball athletes and coaches. You are the quintessential champions! Mission accomplished! You model courage, humility, stamina, camaraderie, athletic skills, finesse, etc. You, Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team, have been able to do what no other person, place or thing has been able to do since “Seabiscuit” unified the USA during the 1930s depression. Your team “united” our states.

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City