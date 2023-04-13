Holy Week in the Diocese of Davenport Please check out the photos from Holy Week 2023 Anne Marie Amacher Parishioners from St. Anthony Church in Davenport reenact the stations of the cross April 7 through parts of downtown Davenport. This station is the third, which depicts Jesus falling for the first time. Contributed Father Dennis Hoffman sprinkles the faithful with holy water during the Easter Vigil at St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville April 8. Maria Frausto Jesse Molina waits for Palm Sunday Mass to begin April 2 at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine. Contributed Youth group members from St. Patrick-Ottumwa, St. Mary of the Visitation-Ottumwa and St. Mary Magdalen-Bloomfield performed Stations of the Cross shadow plays at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish March 29 and April 2. Father Dale Mallory, parochial vicar at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, organized and narrated the shadow plays. Contributed Bishop Thomas Zinkula, clergy and altar servers process into Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport during the Easter Vigil April 8. Contributed Four generations of the Pitlick family participated in a foot-washing ceremony on Holy Thursday, April 6, at St. Peter Parish in Cosgrove. Pictured are Deacon Joe Rohret, Father David Paintsil, Marilyn Pitlick, Violet Schulte, Dani Schulte and Mike Pitlick. Gianna Vitale Father Jeff Belger administers the sacrament of confirmation to University of Iowa senior Cheyenne McGuire during the Easter Vigil at Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City April 8. Contributed From left, Greg Buchmayer, Tristin Wendling and Kevin Cortum pose for a photo with Deacon Derick Cranston after receiving the Sacraments of Initiation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wellman during the Easter Vigil April 8. They are members of Holy Family Parish-Riverside, which includes churches in Riverside, Wellman and Richmond. Contributed Mick Langguth lights the paschal candle held by Father Chuck Adam during the Easter Vigil April 8 at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today! More from the Catholic MessengerAn epiphany moment for justiceIn the face of disintegrating communityVision 20/20: Embarking on a journey to revitalize our parishes, diocesan church Posted on Apr 13, 2023Apr 11, 2023