Culture of Life Dinner is April 29

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Guests at this year’s Culture of Life Dinner will hear witness stories from an Iowa woman who underwent a medical abortion reversal and the pro-life doctor who saved her unborn baby’s life. The annual fundraiser will take place April 29 at 5 p.m. in St. Wenceslaus Parish Hall.

Sarah Hurm, a massage therapist and mother of four from Clive, Iowa, turned to Planned Parenthood after conceiving her youngest child. It was her fourth unplanned pregnancy as an unwed mother. She believed a medical abortion would be the best choice. However, she immediately regretted the decision and turned to the pro-life community for help. She has written a book about the experience, “Finding Hope: Letters to My Abortion Pill Reversal Baby.”

Dr. Greg McKernan, a family-oriented primary care physician from West Des Moines, successfully reversed Hurm’s medical abortion. Educated in NaPro technology, he is one of a few NFP-only (Natural Family Planning) doctors in Iowa. He endeavors to build a culture of life by not participating in abortion, sterilization, euthanasia, in-vitro fertilization or artificial contraception.

Dinner guests will learn about Theology of the Body from Kathy Schluter of Rock Island, Illinois. She received training at St. John Paul II Theology of the Body Institute in Pennsylvania and the St. Paul VI Institute in Omaha. She has given presentations and retreats on marriage, family, masculinity and femininity and all aspects of Theology of the Body.

“I am excited to learn more about the Church’s teaching on Theology of the Body, as well as to hear about an abortion pill reversal from the perspective of the mother and the doctor who administered her care,” dinner coordinator Kristina Staab said. “I hope people will be able to attend and have an engaging evening to learn more about these important topics.”

The event is free but guests have the opportunity to contribute to St. Paul VI Institute FertilityCare Grants. The St. Wenceslaus Knights of Columbus Council provides these grants to help individuals who desire to become medical consultants, practitioners or educators in the Creighton Model system of natural family care and family planning methods. The Creighton Model utilizes NaPro technology to identify and treat hormonal and gynecological problems without birth control pills. Its symptom-based fertility tracking method can be used to avoid or achieve pregnancy. In addition, the dinner supports Cycle Show grants to parishes, schools and organizations in our diocese desiring to host a “Cycle Show” in their community.

The potluck-style dinner will include catered meats and side dishes donated by St. Wenceslaus parishioners. Free childcare is available. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3n3m9ctv. For more information go to https://stwenc-ic.com/, email kccldinner@gmail.com or call (319) 338-2770.