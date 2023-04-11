Calendar of Events

Some events maybe in order by group type

Through MAY 7

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session. Sessions will take place Sundays from Feb. 5 through May 7 from 1-3 p.m. There is a $10 fee to offset the cost of the workbooks. Sign up Jan. 29 at noon or call the rectory at (563) 391-4245.

April 14



Tipton — Knights of Columbus fish fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Knights Hall. Carry out and drive through only. Cost is $12 for 8 shrimp, fries, coleslaw and cookie.

April 15

Davenport — Motorcyclists are invited to a “Bless the Bikes” event at St. Alphonsus Church at 2:30 p.m.

Donnellson — Catholic Rural Life is hosting a Mass for Blessing of the Seeds at Pieper Family Farm, 1457 150th Ave., at 4 p.m. Bring a small sample of your seeds to be planted this season. Seeds presented beforehand will be blessed during Mass. A potluck will follow; bring a dish to share. Table service and drinks will be provided.

April 16

Davenport — Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at Sacred Heart Cathedral from 2-4 p.m. The event will include adoration, rosary, prayer, Chaplet of Divine Mercy (3 p.m.), confession and music.

Iowa City — Celebrate Divine Mercy Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Church with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 11 a.m., recitation of the rosary at 1 p.m., chaplet of Divine Mercy at 2:30 p.m., benediction of the Blessed Sacrament at 2:45 p.m. and Mass at 3 p.m. Confessions available from noon to 2:30 p.m.

April 16-June 11

Davenport — “Life Eternal: Reflections on the Biblical Notions of Heaven” Bible study takes place Sundays after the 9 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the lower level meeting area. Light breakfast served. Watch lessons of the week on video and then share and reflect on discussion questions. Catholics from all parishes are invited. For more information contact Colleen Goebel at colleengoebel@outlook.com or call (563) 551-2727.

April 18-23

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is sponsoring an Offering of Letters in conjunction with Bread for the World in support of the 2023 Farm Bill after all masses. This bill is an omnibus, multiyear law that governs an array of agricultural and food programs.

April 19

Clinton — A showing of the film “Youth v. Gov” will take place at Clinton Community College at 6 p.m. This film follows 21 young Americans suing the world’s most powerful government to protect their constitutional rights to a stable climate. Admission is free. Franciscan Peace Center is an event co-sponsor.

Davenport — A showing of the documentary “The Letter: A Message for Our Earth” will take place from 7-9 p.m. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus. Register at https://tinyurl.com/kpr4ru5u

April 22

Keokuk — St. Vincent’s School is hosting its Showboat Saturday Night fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the school. Guests are invited to wear western attire. The evening includes a happy hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., a live auction from 7-9 p.m., and entertainment from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. General entry is $30 per person. VIP tickets are available by calling (319) 524-5450.

April 29

Iowa City — The annual Culture of Life Dinner will take place at St. Wenceslaus Parish at 5 p.m. For more information or to register go to https://tinyurl.com/5n95r6n5

May 13

Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center is hosting a fundraiser, Hike for Life, at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a “super hero” kids’ run for youths ages 10 and under at 9 a.m. and a hike step-off and breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges and earn prizes. Register or donate at https://tinyurl.com/4wenbte7. Register by April 19 to guarantee a T-shirt with a $50 pledge.

ONGOING

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting an April book study of “Dignity and Justice: Welcoming the Stranger at the Border,” by Linda Dankin-Grimm Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact Nancy Stone with questions at

nancjstone52@gmail.com

