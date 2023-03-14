Sr. Heffron served as a nurse

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Sister Mary Kayleen Heffron, CHM, a retired nurse, died March 6 at Bishop Drumm Care Center. She was 91.

She was born Mary Catherine Heffron in Georgetown to Michael and Agnes (Murphy) Heffron, entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1959 and professed vows in 1962. She completed her RN degree from the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Ottumwa, her associate’s degree from Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa and her BSN in nursing from St. Ambrose College in Davenport. She also spent a summer taking graduate courses at the University of Iowa.

Sister Heffron worked as a nurse in the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. After entering the CHM community and completing her BSN, she served at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa for 23 years as a nurse, working in the operating room, the ICCU and as an emergency room supervisor. After St. Joseph Health and Rehabilitation Center closed in 1987, she took a year’s sabbatical before working as an RN in the skilled nursing facility and physical rehab unit at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center until her retirement. She also served on several hospital committees and was a member of both the Iowa Nurses’ Association and the American Nurses’ Association.

Sister Heffron enjoyed reading and traveling to places such as England, Wales and Ireland; Adrian, Michigan; and Massachusetts. She also served on the Integration Formation Committee for the CHM community from 1988-1993.

Visitation took place at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Johnston and Humility of Mary Magnificant Chapel in Davenport. Her funeral took place March 11 in the Humility of Mary Magnificat Chapel with burial afterwards in Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Davenport.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.