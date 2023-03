Schedule of communal penance services (2023)

In preparation for Easter 2023, a number of parishes offer communal penance services in addition to regular parish offerings.

Clinton Deanery

• March 19, Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound, 3 p.m.

• March 25, Prince of Peace, Clinton, 11 a.m.

• March 26, St Joseph, DeWitt, 3 p.m.

Davenport Deanery

• March 19, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 3 p.m.

• March 20, Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.

Grinnell Deanery

• March 19, St. Mary, Grinnell, 4 p.m.

• March 21, St. Mary, Pella, 6:30 p.m.

• March 26, Sacred Heart, Newton, 2 p.m.

• March 28, St. Mary, Oskaloosa, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa City Deanery

• March 22, St. Mary, Solon, 6 p.m.

• March 25, St. Mary, Iowa City, 10 a.m.

• March 27, St. Thomas More, Coralville, 7 p.m.

• March 29, St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City, 7 p.m.

• April 2, St. Patrick, Iowa City, 2 p.m.

Keokuk Deanery

• March 20, St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

• March 22, All Saints, Keokuk, 6 p.m.

• March 26, Holy Family, Fort Madison (Sacred Heart Church), 1 p.m.

• March 26, St. Mary, West Point, 2:30 p.m.

• March 26, St. John the Baptist, Houghton, 4 p.m.

• April 1, Divine Mercy (St. John Church) Burlington, 10 a.m.

Ottumwa Deanery

• March 26, Saint Patrick, Ottumwa, 1:30pm