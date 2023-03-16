MUSIC DIRECTOR, OUR LADY’S IMMACULATE HEART CHURCH, ANKENY, IA

Large suburban parish is seeking a full-time Director of Worship. The ideal candidate will have experience and/or training in planning Catholic worship for the Church’s Liturgical Year as well as a working knowledge of Sacred Music, both choral and congregational. This individual must be skilled at interpersonal relationships with experience and knowledge to deal effectively with a variety of situations and personalities. Interested candidates please forward resume/CV to:

Becky Robovsky (becky@olih.org)