Mount St. Clare scholarships

CLINTON — The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust continues its mission to award college scholarships to area students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Prospective applicants may contact area high schools and Clinton Community College or access the application on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships or from the Clinton National Bank Trust Department.

Successful applicants must have graduated or will graduate from a high school in Clinton County, Iowa, or Whiteside County, Illinois, and currently attend or will attend a two- or four-year college or university physically located in Iowa.

An independent selection committee will review applications, which are due by May 1, and the trustee will notify successful applicants in late June. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college or university in the fall. The trust will award approximately $190,000 in 2023. In past years, awards have provided support for 75 to 80 students per year.

Scholarship funds were established for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College and, later, Ashford University. In 2012, the scholarship funds were combined into a single trust with Clinton National Bank as the trustee. The primary purpose is to provide scholarships recognizing the long-term commitment of the Sisters of St. Francis to the value of education.