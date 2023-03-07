Lenten meals 2023

(Prices and menus listed as available.)

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes will serve baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos, grilled cheese, sides and desserts from 4:30-7 p.m. March 31 in the gymnasium at Our Lady of Lourdes. Dinner with two sides is $10 for baked fish or fish tacos, $12 for shrimp taco, ala carte is $5 for fish taco or $6 for shrimp taco, kids meals $5 (grilled cheese, chips, juice). Assorted desserts hosted by the Cure of Ars Guild for $1 each.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus Clinton/Camanche fish fries every Friday through March 31 at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace parish hall from 4-7 p.m. Dine-in or carryout. Menu: fried or baked fish, shrimp, grilled cheese, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, applesauce and beverage. Cost is $11 for adults, $12 for 7-piece shrimp dinner, $5 for children ages 4-12. KofC Ladies Auxiliary will host a bake sale at the dinners.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish fish fry March 10 and 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the lower level. Menu is baked and fried cod, fried catfish, fish sticks and grilled cheese for kids. Coleslaw, baked potatoes or homemade french fries, green beans and dessert. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 5-12.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish fish fry dinners every Friday through March 31 from 4-7 p.m. in the cafeteria. Meal includes batter-fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, pickles and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwich available in lieu of fish. Cost is $14 for adults, $5 for children. Desserts available for $2.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus special needs fish fry March 10 from 4-6 p.m. in the school gym. Maximum capacity is 100 and reservations must be made in advance. Meal includes batter-fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw, pickles and beverage. Grilled cheese sandwich available in lieu of fish. Cost is $14 for adults, $5 for children. Desserts available for $2. To reserve a spot call (563) 322-0987.

Davenport — Knights of Columbus fried catfish dinner $13, white fish (baked or fried) $10, tuna casserole dinner $6, kids meals $6. Dinner includes potato, vegetable and roll. Serving 4-7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at Columbus Hall.

Davenport – St. Anthony fish fry March 31 from 4-7 p.m. in the parish center. Fried and baked fish.

Iowa City — Regina fish fries every Friday through March 31 from 5-8 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Fried fish, fried cod, shrimp or baked salmon served with baked potato, coleslaw, corn, cottage cheese and dinner roll. Cost is $14 for adults. Extra fish or shrimp is $5. Kids menu is cheese pizza or macaroni and cheese with french fries and cookie for $5. Bingo from 5-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. To carry out call (319) 338-5436.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday through March 31 at the KC Family Center. Menu includes fried whole catfish, fried shrimp or baked salmon along with kid friendly meals. Dinner includes vegetable, coleslaw, potato, bread, dessert and drink. Dine in or carry out. On March 17 the Knights will offer a traditional Irish entree in addition to the fish dinner.

Muscatine — Muscatine Knights of Columbus fish fry every Friday through March 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School. Menu includes fried fish and/or shrimp, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and cookie. Cost is $12 for adults ages 13+, $6 for children ages 6-12. Order extra shrimp/fish for $2.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fry Fridays through March 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. in McCann Center.

Pella — Knights of Columbus fish fries through March 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. Menue includes baked or fried fish, cole slaw, vegetables, roll and home made desserts. Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children or $45 for a family. Dine in or carry out.

Tipton — Knights of Columbus fish fries March 17 (cod), March 31 and April 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Knights Hall. Carry out and drive through only. Cost is $12 for 8 shrimp, fries, coleslaw and cookie.

Washington — Knights of Columbus fish fry every Friday through March 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the KC Hall. Drive-through only. Catfish filet, tilapia filets or breaded shrimp, baked potato, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 10 and under.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Knights of Columbus fish fry serving from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center. Catfish served March 24 and March 31, shrimp March 10. All meals also include baked potato (french fries with shrimp), baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children under 13, free for children 5 and under.