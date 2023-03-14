Join Catholic Service Board

The Catholic Service Board (CSB) is looking for women interested in becoming members. CSB is a volunteer group of approximately 110 women who volunteer at the Kahl Home in Davenport by helping with bingo, crafts, birthday parties, luncheons, mobile cart, social activities and more. CSB also supports a wish list of items and projects that the Kahl Home typically does not include in its budget.

CSB operates Cinderella’s Cellar Resale Shop at 230 W. 35th St., Davenport, to support these endeavors. The shop’s proceeds benefit the Kahl Home and other local nonprofit organizations at Christmas time. The organization has purchased a handicapped accessible van, updated items for the therapy department, purchased an aviary for residents’ enjoyment, provided new flooring in the first-floor area, updated the dining rooms and provided other accessories for the Kahl Home.

CSB members meet monthly for Mass and to discuss projects. Members average six to eight hours a month in volunteer work, depending on the committees on which they serve.

For more information, contact Stephanie Eckhardt at (563) 210-5059 or stephanieeckhardt@ruhlhomes.com