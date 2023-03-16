DIRECTOR OF FAITH FORMATION, OUR LADY OF HOLY ROSARY PARISH, GLENWOOD, IOWA

Our Lady of Holy Rosary Parish in Glenwood, IA is hiring a full time Director of Faith Formation for preschool thru High School programs. This would include sacramental preparation, family, and youth activities and forming catechists.

This is a vibrant parish nestled in the Loess Hills close to the Omaha Metro.

For more information contact Father Dan Siepker at 712-527-5211 To apply for the position, send a resume with recommendations to

holyrosarych@msn.com.