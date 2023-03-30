Chrism Mass is April 3

DAVENPORT — The Diocese of Davenport invites the faithful from throughout the diocese to participate in the Chrism Mass April 3 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Mass also will be available for viewing on the cathedral’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5cbxx5sw

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will preside at the Chrism Mass, which bring together priests, deacons, religious and laity for the blessing and consecration of the oils for use in the diocese’s parishes in the coming year. The bishop will bless the Oil of the Sick, which is used to strengthen, console and heal, and the Oil of Catechumens, which is used to strengthen and free those preparing for baptism. He will consecrate the Sacred Chrism, which is used to ordain bishops and priests, to confirm individuals, to anoint the newly baptized, and to dedicate churches and altars.

During this Mass, diocesan priests will also participate in the Rite of Recommitment.

