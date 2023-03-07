Calendar of Events

Some events maybe in order by group type

PEACE SOUP SERIES IN CLINTON

Clinton — A Peace Soup dinner and speaker series, “The Integral Ecology of Laudato Si’,” will take place Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Prince of Peace Parish Hall during Lent. A free will offering will be collected for the featured programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bowl, cup, utensils and napkin to reduce waste, if possible. No reservations are needed. The speakers are:

March 14: Deacon Kent Ferris, OFS, diocesan director of Social Action and Catholic Charities.

March 21: Tamra Jetter, director of Vince Jetter Community Center in Clinton.

March 28: Terri Scott, higher education director of Meskwaki Settlement School, and Mary Young Bear, textile curator at Meskwaki Museum and Cultural Center, both in Tama, Iowa. Handmade bead bracelets and jewelry will be available for sale.

Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace’s Justice and Peace Commission is hosting these events

Through MAY 7

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session. Sessions will take place Sundays from Feb. 5 through May 7 from 1-3 p.m. There is a $10 fee to offset the cost of the workbooks. Sign up Jan. 29 at noon or call the rectory at (563) 391-4245.

March 15

Bettendorf — St. Francis of Assisi pet ministry at St. John Vianney Parish will host a fundraiser from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Bring your pet and have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Donation of $20 suggested to benefit the benevolent fund.

March 17

Iowa City — The Iowa City Knights of Columbus Lenten meal will include a traditional Irish entree tonight due to Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s dispensation to abstain from meat on St. Patrick’s day.

March 18

Colfax — Immaculate Conception Parish is hosting a St. Patrick’s mulligan stew supper from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy stew, Irish soda bread, salad and desserts. A free-will offering will be accepted.

April 1

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a bake sale from 8-11 a.m. in the parish hall. Enjoy complimentary coffee and purchase kolaches, cinnamon rolls and other bakery items.

April 3

Davenport — The annual Chrism Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The public is welcome to attend.

April 29

Iowa City — The annual Culture of Life Dinner will take place at St. Wenceslaus Parish at 5 p.m. For more information or to register go to https://tinyurl.com/5n95r6n5

ONGOING

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a study of Pope John XXIII’s encyclical, “Pacem in Terris,” Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact Nancy Stone with questions at nancjstone52@gmail.com

Around the diocese — Look for details about fish fries and Lenten meals go here.