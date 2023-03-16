OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Saturday, July 1, 2023

Rev. James G. Betzen, C.PP.S., relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa, to reassignment by the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.

Rev. Anthony J. Herold, relieved of present assignments as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton, and Dean of the Grinnell Deanery to retirement.

Rev. Timothy J. Regan, relieved of present assignment as chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement.

Rev. David F. Wilkening, relieved of present assignments as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg; St. Joseph Parish, North English; and St. Patrick Parish, Marengo, to retirement.

Rev. Stephen J. Witt, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, to retirement.

Rev. Gary L. Beckman, relieved of present assignments as pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish, Iowa City, and St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, and assigned as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, and St. Joseph Parish, Montrose.

Rev. James J. Flattery, relieved of present assignments as parochial vicar of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, and assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Tipton; St. Mary Parish, Mechanicsville; and St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch.

Rev. Scott M. Foley, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Grinnell, assigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Brooklyn.

Rev. Martin G. Goetz, relieved of present assignments as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville, and Dean of the Keokuk Deanery, and assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton.

Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as Director of Seminarians and Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport, and assigned as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington, and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville.

Rev. Patrick J. Hilgendorf, relieved of present assignments as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield, and Dean of the Ottumwa Deanery, and assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport.

Rev. John D. Lamansky, relieved of present assignments as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, and chaplain of Prince of Peace Catholic School, Clinton, and assigned as pastor of St. Wenceslaus Parish, Iowa City, with ministry to the Hispanic community at St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Robert A. Lathrop, while remaining as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Keota, and St. Mary Parish, Sigourney, and as administrator of Ss. Joseph and Cabrini Parish, Richland, assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, North English.

Rev. Khoa A. Le, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine, and assigned as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Rev. Scott G. Lemaster, while remaining as pastor of St. Bridget Parish, Victor, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Brooklyn, and assigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Marengo.

Rev. Symphorien O. Lopoke, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, and assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Dale E. Mallory, while remaining as parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield.

Rev. Francis Mensah, while remaining as pastor of St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, and St. Mary Parish, Oxford, and Defender of the Bond for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport, assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg.

Rev. Richard U. Okumu, relieved of present assignments as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Tipton, and St. Mary Parish, Mechanicsville, and assigned as senior priest at St. Thomas More Parish, Coralville, and St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. David O. Paintsil, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Joseph P. V. Phung, relieved of present assignments as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, and St. Joseph Parish, Montrose, and assigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Joseph M. Sia, relieved of present assignments as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, and Director of the Recently Ordained Program for the Diocese of Davenport, and assigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Ottumwa; St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa; and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield.

Deacon Christopher L. Kabat, while remaining in present diaconal assignment at St. Wenceslaus Parish, Iowa City, relieved of diaconal ministry at St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch.

Deacon David Montgomery, while remaining in present diaconal assignments at St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, and St. Mary Parish, Oxford, assigned to diaconal ministry at St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg.

Deacon John S. Osborne, while remaining in present diaconal assignment at St. Mary Parish, Grinnell, assigned to diaconal ministry at St. Patrick Parish, Brooklyn.

Deacon Joseph T. Rohret, while remaining in present diaconal assignments at St. Peter Parish, Cosgrove, and St. Mary Parish, Oxford, assigned to diaconal ministry at St. Mary Parish, Williamsburg.

Thomas Zinkula Deacon David Montgomery

Bishop of Davenport Chancellor