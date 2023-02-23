Students show off science projects

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Nineteen middle school students from Davenport Catholic schools competed at the annual science fair at Assumption High School on Feb. 10. All Saints Catholic School sent seven students, and John F. Kennedy and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic schools sent six students each.

Will Cox of All Saints placed first, Noah Nelson of St. Paul the Apostle placed second and Asa Kantner of All Saints placed third. Each school holds a science fair at the individual schools and sends finalists to Assumption. Winners at Assumption are eligible to continue on to the state science fair, said Stephanie Schroeder, Assumption’s admission director.

Will’s project titled “Wind Power” and Noah’s project titled “Break It” focused on different types of bridge structures and their ability to hold up to force. Asa’s “Waves of Emotion” project explored how water can respond to human thoughts and emotions.

Assumption students in college-level science courses had their names submitted as potential judges. “I selected the judges based on their proficiency in the science classes they’ve taken and also for their leadership qualities. Over half of this year’s student judges are also AHS student ambassadors,” Schroeder said.

She hopes to see Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf participate in the Assumption science fair in the future.