Sign up for middle school conference

The Catholic Messenger

The Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) for middle school youths will take place March 26 at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ICYC is a day-long event cosponsored by the Diocese of Davenport and the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Students grades 6-8 and their parents are invited to attend. Recording artist Dana Catherine will offer an inspirational message and lead music worship. The theme for the day is “You Matter, You Belong, You Are Loved.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a general session, followed by hands-on activities, games, breakout sessions and lunch. A second general session will take place at 2 p.m. The event will conclude with Mass at 2:45 p.m.

Tickets are $39 a person for youths and parents through March 1. Cost is $49 through March 19. Meals and materials are included in the cost. Tickets may be purchased by parish leaders or by individual families. To purchase tickets visit https://dbqarch.org/icyc.