Sign up for middle school conference

Facebooktwittermail
Lindsay Steele
Dana Catherine, right, speaks with middle school youths at the 2022 Iowa Catholic Youth Conference in Iowa City. She is returning to Iowa for this year’s conference in Cedar Rapids.

The Catholic Messenger

The Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) for middle school youths will take place March 26 at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ICYC is a day-long event cosponsored by the Diocese of Davenport and the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Students grades 6-8 and their parents are invited to attend. Recording artist Dana Catherine will offer an inspirational message and lead music worship. The theme for the day is “You Matter, You Belong, You Are Loved.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. with a general session, followed by hands-on activities, games, breakout sessions and lunch. A second general session will take place at 2 p.m. The event will conclude with Mass at 2:45 p.m.

Tickets are $39 a person for youths and parents through March 1. Cost is $49 through March 19. Meals and materials are included in the cost. Tickets may be purchased by parish leaders or by individual families. To purchase tickets visit https://dbqarch.org/icyc.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *