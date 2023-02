The Society of Italian-Americans in the Quad-Cities will award two, $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors enrolling in a college or university in the fall of 2023 following high school graduation.

Any high school senior with at least one Italian ancestor is eligible to apply. Winners will be selected based on grade point average and two required essays. Applications are available from Italian-American Scholarship chair Jennifer Alongi at jennifer.aimee.alongi@gmail.com Deadline is April 1.