Holocaust film series begins (March, April 2023)

DAVENPORT — The Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial “Holocaust Film Series 2023” begins March 12.

All films in this series have won multiple awards and are intended for adult audiences. The series is part of the Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today project.

The following films will be shown in the Figge Art Museum Auditorium:

• Resistance, March 12 at 4 p.m.

• Baltic Truth, March 19 at 4 p.m.

• Shttl, March 26 at 4 p.m.

• Reckonings: The First Reparations, April 30 at 4 p.m.

For more information contact aross@jfqc.org or (309) 793-1300.