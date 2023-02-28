Help earthquake victims

On Feb. 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated large areas of central Turkey and northwest Syria. The death toll has surpassed 45,000 and continues to climb. The earthquake is the worst to strike Turkey this century. Later that day, the region experienced a second magnitude 7.7 quake.

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) will support emergency relief efforts led by local partners in both Syria and Turkey with Caritas Internationalis, Caritas Syria in Aleppo and Lattakia—where extensive damage has been reported—and other local partners. Already in Turkey, Caritas Internationalis, in coordination with authorities, is bringing displaced people to safe, open spaces and distributing hot meals and clothing.

Donate to CRS online at www.crs.org/earthquake-response, by phone at (877) HELP-CRS, or mail a check to Earthquake Response, P.O. Box 5200, Harlan, Iowa, 51593-0700.