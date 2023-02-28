Francis at 10 event at St. Ambrose University – March 16-18, 2023

DAVENPORT — A three-day event in honor of the 10-year anniversary of Pope Francis’ papacy brings well-known speakers to the St. Ambrose University campus March 16-18.

“Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities” will feature internationally known keynote speakers, liturgy opportunities, breakout sessions and a closing Mass with Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio to the United States. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark also will speak.

“It truly is an honor to bring this global celebration to our campus here in Davenport,” said Paul Koch, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at SAU. “This will be a great opportunity for all of us, those who identify as Catholic and those who may not, to reflect on where we started and where we can go together in the future.”

The three-day event is open to everyone, not just academics. Cost is $75 and includes breakfast and lunch Friday and Saturday and a banquet Thursday night. For more information or to register visit www.sau.edu/francis-at-ten