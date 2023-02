St. Mary’s Church in Oskaloosa, IA is seeking a full-time Director of Faith Formation and Youth Ministry to serve a vibrant, 300 family parish in southeast Iowa. Candidates must possess a heart for evangelization and leading youth and adults to a deeper relationship with Christ and His Church. Must be available to report for work by June 26, 2023. Please email cover letter and resume to Fr. Troy Richmond at richmondt@diodav.org