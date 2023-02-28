DACA renewal assistance fund

Ames Sanctuary Interfaith Partners (ASIP) is committed to offering financial assistance for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in Iowa who need help paying the $495 DACA renewal fee.

To be eligible, recipients must live, work or go to school in Iowa, and must need financial help.

You can answer the questions in whatever language you are most comfortable using. If more information is needed from you, ASIP will contact you by phone or email so please check your spam/junk mail folder.

To fill out an application in English, go to https://tinyurl.com/2xda7mz7. For a Spanish application go to https://tinyurl.com/yzna9cva. Questions, email amesdaca@hotmail.com

Note: At this time, the Department of Homeland Security is not accepting new DACA applications. However, ASIP is maintaining a waiting list of those interested in submitting a new DACA application, and will reconnect with those on the list if the situation changes at the federal level. If you would like to be on the list, email debra_meyers@hotmail.com.