College student leadership opportunity with Iowa IPL

Iowa Interfaith Power and Light (IPL) is actively recruiting for its 2023 College Student Leadership Program, “Called to Climate Action.”

Students in this program will work together to create Iowa IPL’s yearly environment justice faith statement, help plan the annual Called to Climate Action event, write editorials and blog posts, and engage in conversations surrounding faith-based climate solutions across the state.

This is a fully remote, paid, 10-week program during the summer, requiring about 20 hours of individual and team collaboration work each week.

For more information visit https://iowaipl.org/climate-action. Direct questions to info@iowaipl.org.