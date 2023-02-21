Calendar of Events

Some events maybe in order by group type

Through MAY 7

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will start a new GriefShare session. Sessions will take place Sundays from Feb. 5 through May 7 from 1-3 p.m. There is a $10 fee to offset the cost of the workbooks. Sign up Jan. 29 at noon or call the rectory at (563) 391-4245.

FEB. 25

Davenport — The annual renewal day for adults with disabilities, along with their families and friends, returns to Our Lady of Victory Parish Feb. 25 from 9-3:30 p.m., following a two-year hiatus. “We are back,” said coordinator Karen Kilburg, who has hosted the renewal day since 2005. This year’s theme is “A Better Me in 2023.”

The day of renewal includes several talks, crafts, songs, socialization and lunch and concludes with a prayer service. The talks address how to be better with family, with the Church and in the community. Cost is $10 per retreatant. The Knights of Columbus Council of Our Lady of Victory has made a donation to help with costs. Kilburg is looking for additional volunteers to sit with participants, to socialize, help with crafts and do other duties. For more information or to register, call Kilburg at (563) 210-3470.

FEB. 26

Preston — Ss. Mary and Joseph Parish of Sugar Creek-Bryant will host an omelet and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall in Preston. A bake sale and silent auction will also take place. Cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. For tickets call Elaine at (563) 689-3105.

FEB. 28 – March 21

Davenport — Benet House Retreat Center is hosting a Lenten series at St. Paul the Apostle Parish Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. Fee is $30 and includes a study guide. To register go to smmsister.org/retreats.

MARCH 3-5

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) for men. Fee is $35 and includes witness presentations, private reflection times, small-group discussions, prayer services, Mass, Christian fellowship and home-cooked meals. Any man 18 or older is welcome. Register at https://www.olvjfk.com/olv/. Contact Rick Thomas with questions at (563) 388-5275 or olvcewmens@gmail.com.

Long Grove — A Christian Experience Weekend will take place at St. Ann Parish from 7:30 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Registration is required. Fee is $30 but persons unable to pay will not be refused. For more information call Sam at (563) 296-0069.

MARCH 4

Iowa City — Sidewalk Advocates for Life training will take place from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Lunch will be provided. A free-will offering will be taken to cover the cost of materials. RSVP at www.jcrtl.org.

Wheatland — Patrick Schmadeke, diocesan director of Evangelization, will lead a retreat about evangelization at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes lunch. To register email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

MARCH 5

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes of Lone Tree and Nichols are hosting the annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon at the American Legion in Lone Tree. Enjoy whole hog sausage, pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and refreshments. A free-will donation will be accepted.

MARCH 5-7

Oskaloosa — St. Mary Parish is hosting a parish mission nightly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Stella Marie Jeffrey. Each evening will begin with a soup supper in the parish center. Participants will pray the rosary in the church at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted.

MARCH 8

Clinton — Franciscan Peace Center next Movies that Matter event features a 6:30 p.m. showing of “Inequality for All.” This film explores the widening income gap and its devastating impact on the American economy. Admission is free but reservations are required. RSVP to mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com or call (563) 242-7611. All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including the latest booster.

March 18

Colfax — Immaculate Conception Parish is hosting a St. Patrick’s mulligan stew supper from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy stew, Irish soda bread, salad and desserts. A free-will offering will be accepted.

APRIL 1

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a bake sale from 8-11 a.m. in the parish hall. Enjoy complimentary coffee and purchase kolaches, cinnamon rolls and other bakery items.

APRIL 29

Iowa City — The annual Culture of Life Dinner will take place at St. Wenceslaus Parish at 5 p.m. For more information or to register go to https://tinyurl.com/5n95r6n5

ONGOING

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a study of Pope John XXIII’s encyclical, “Pacem in Terris,” Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center. Contact Nancy Stone with questions at nancjstone52@gmail.com

