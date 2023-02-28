Bi-state St. Patrick Society parade is March 18, 2023

St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities will present Grand Parade XXXVII March 18. The day begins with Mass at St. Mary Parish in Rock Island, Illinois, at 10 a.m. The bi-state parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Talbot/Centennial Bridge to W. Third Street and proceed east through downtown Davenport along a route to the RiverCenter at E. Third and Perry Streets. River Bend Foodbank will march ahead of the parade to collect donations from spectators. River Bend Foodbank reports that a $1 donation provides five meals and 95% of donations go directly to Foodbank programs. The Post-Parade Bash will take place at the RiverCenter from 1-4 p.m.

One day earlier, the Grand Marshal, Irish Mother of the Year and 2023 scholarship recipient will be introduced at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon at the RiverCenter. Email vicquinn2016@gmail.com for reservations.

See details for these events at www.stpatsqc.com.