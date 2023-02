The Assumption Knight Players in Davenport will present “Annie” in Sunderbruch Auditorium March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students without an activity pass. Tickets available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/78 or cash or check at the door.