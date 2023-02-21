Apply for CCHD internship 2023

The diocesan Office of Social Action is accepting applications for its Catholic Campaign for Human Development internship. The intern will work with Quad Cities Interfaith-Davenport, Center for Worker Justice-Iowa City or Escucha Mi Voz. Tasks will vary but may include parish education, training and outreach, writing letters and articles, doing research and developing relationships with community organizations and the Hispanic community.

The internship is 16-20 flexible hours per week for 24 weeks during the 2023-24 school year. Salary is $16 an hour. The intern must be able to attend CCHD training in Washington, D.C. May 31-June 2 (all expenses paid).

Applications are due March 15. For more information or to apply for the internship go to http://www